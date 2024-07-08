NFU keen to work with new government in 'reset moment for agriculture'
The NFU says it is looking forward to working with the new Labour government in a bid to 'drive the agricultural sector forward and grow'.
NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the NFU will work with government to help deliver its missions by boosting national food security, contributing to economic growth and driving environmental benefits.
“This is a reset moment for British agriculture as we work with Sir Keir Starmer’s new government," he said.
"Labour’s manifesto recognised that food security is national security, but it is business confidence which forms the foundation of this.