NFU Cymru chief reflects on election win ahead of 'defining period for Welsh agriculture'

Mr Jones said: “On behalf of NFU Cymru and its membership I want to congratulate the Labour Leader and our next Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer as well as all those who have just been elected to the Westminster Parliament, and those who are about to form the next UK Government.

"As a union we very much look forward to working with our politicians as we promote and seek to advance the interests of Wales’ farmers.”

As part the union’s work around the General Election, NFU Cymru published its manifesto setting out its priorities in a number of Westminster controlled policy areas, policy areas which are integral to NFU Cymru’s productive, profitable and progressive Welsh farming industry.