'Emotional day' as girl, 16, drives dad's tractor to school prom one year after his death

Neil Williams of Weston Lullingfields died in June 2023 at the age of just 48, but nearly a year to the day later, his 16-year-old daughter Lottie not only has passed her tractor driving test, but drove his big red Massey Ferguson to her own prom.

Lottie's mum, Joanna, said: “She lost her dad last year and he would have taken her to the prom in his tractor anyway, so she was determined to do it herself.

“Lottie spent the spring months practising driving the tractors at the family farm around the yards and tracks and passed her tractor driving test earlier this month despite still being only 16.

“She even picked a red dress to match the tractor. Neil was a Massey Ferguson man and this was his daily tractor."

Lottie in her dad's tractor (picture Joanna Williams

Lottie who was at The Corbet School in Baschurch, drove the tractor from the family farm to school's prom at the Hawkstone Park Hotel last Thursday (June 27), with the help of Neil's best pal, Nick Challenor.

And a crowd of parents and pupils were there to meet her as Lottie pulled up at hotel next to the sports cars and limousines in her dad's bright red 6.6 litre 175hp tractor - and in a dress that was Massey Ferguson-red to match.

“It was quite an emotional day all in all,” said Joanna. “Nick drove on all the main roads but she drove up to the hotel. It was unbelievable.

"There were McLarens and all sorts of fabulous cars and she drove the tractor wearing a stunning red dress to match the Massey Ferguson and wowing the crowds of awaiting friends and parents. They all came out to see her, it was a really big day.”

Lottie with her dad's best freind Nick Challenor

Lottie in her dad's tractor (picture Catherine Evans Photography)

She added now that the teenager has now finished her studies at Corbet School, she is off to study her A-Levels at Wrekin College.

Joanna added: “But she will be doing bits and bobs around the farm now that she can drive the tractor. She is a keen young farmer and is in the Nesscliffe Young Farmers - Neil would have been so proud of her.”