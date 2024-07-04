Trio of wider models added to KUHN Prolander range

The business has added three wider models suited to farmer and contractors requiring a high output machine for a variety of soil conditions.

The three models – 9000, 12000 and 14000 – offer working widths of 9.2m, 12.2m and 14.2m respectively, which will suit users operating controlled traffic systems.

The new models take the Prolander range to eight, offering a versatile stubble cultivator capable of working a range of seedbeds, including ploughed, cultivated or stubble.