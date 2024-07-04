Shropshire Star
Trio of wider models added to KUHN Prolander range

KUHN Farm Machinery, which has its headquarters in Telford, has expanded its versatile Prolander cultivator range.

By Matthew Panter
The three additional Prolander models are aimed at users requiring a high-output versatile cultivator

The business has added three wider models suited to farmer and contractors requiring a high output machine for a variety of soil conditions.

The three models – 9000, 12000 and 14000 – offer working widths of 9.2m, 12.2m and 14.2m respectively, which will suit users operating controlled traffic systems.

The new models take the Prolander range to eight, offering a versatile stubble cultivator capable of working a range of seedbeds, including ploughed, cultivated or stubble.

