Tractors at the ready at Shropshire event set to raise money for the Farm Safety Foundation
A team of farmers from Shropshire have organised a tractor run to raise money for charity.
Oscar Lewis, James Wyke, Henry Evans, Ben Cooke and Jake Gardner have set up the event – for the second time – to raise funds for Yellow Wellies – the Farm Safety Foundation.
Last year, the team raised just over £1200 last year.
The tractor run will be starting at The Bridges Pub in Ratlinghope at 10.30am on Saturday, July 27.