Shropshire Star
Close

Tractors at the ready at Shropshire event set to raise money for the Farm Safety Foundation

A team of farmers from Shropshire have organised a tractor run to raise money for charity.

Plus
By Matthew Panter
Published
All set for the tractor run

Oscar Lewis, James Wyke, Henry Evans, Ben Cooke and Jake Gardner have set up the event – for the second time – to raise funds for Yellow Wellies – the Farm Safety Foundation.

Last year, the team raised just over £1200 last year.

The tractor run will be starting at The Bridges Pub in Ratlinghope at 10.30am on Saturday, July 27.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular