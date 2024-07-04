Shropshire Farming Talk: Six tips for making your herbal ley pay

Here are my top tips.

1.Treat it like a cash crop

Manage the mixes as you would a cash crop. It’s not just a case of entering a non-productive area into a stewardship scheme and hoping for the best.

There are other factors to consider, like seedbed preparation, conditions at time of sowing, drilling depth, nutrient management, soil fertility, and future management requirements.

Above all, consider the objective of any of the SFI options before signing up to an agreement. Look at what it will be used for, how best to manage it, and how it is going to benefit the existing enterprise, then choose the correct seed mixture to suit your needs.

2. Selecting seed

When selecting a herbal ley mixture, consider what it will be used for. Different seed mixtures are available and tailored to either cutting or grazing. With any SFI option, take the time to really determine the chosen scheme and how it’s going to fit in with the rotation.

There is little benefit in choosing a scheme option based on payment alone, if the scheme itself is not going to support existing farming practices. For arable farmers looking to incorporate livestock into the rotation, then herbal leys are a great option to provide forage whilst supporting soil health.

3. Location

Consider the location in terms of management. Locating the ley somewhere that’s difficult to access, either for machinery or when it comes to moving stock between fields, would not be helpful.

4. Preparing the seedbed

The wide range of species within a herbal ley means correct management of the seedbed is critical to good establishment. With both grass and broad-leaved species in the mix, herbicide options are very limited, so a stale seedbed is vital ahead of drilling, allowing the removal of any potential weed burdens.

5. Soil temperature

As well as getting the seedbed correct, the temperature plays an important role. Sowing in spring or early autumn is most suitable for herbal leys. The soil temperature needs to be at least eight degrees for establishment in the spring, while in the autumn, the end of August is optimal, through to mid-September depending on conditions.

Aim to get autumn-sown leys well established before the soil temperature drops before the winter months.

6. Establishment techniques

Establishment techniques will vary from farm to farm. The mixtures can be shallowly drilled, ideally, no deeper than 1cm, otherwise the small-seeded species may struggle to establish. Alternatively, herbal ley seed mixtures can be broadcast onto a firm, fine seedbed, and then rolled for good consolidation.

Amy Watts, environmental seed product manager at Wynnstay