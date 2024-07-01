'Very rare opportunity': Chance to snap up farm in idyllic Shropshire location

Chapel Lane Farm, Bronington, Whitchurch, which has a guide price of £350,000, is one of 13 lots included in the collective property and land auction organised by Halls at the company’s Shrewsbury headquarters on Friday, July 12 at 3pm.

Halls says the cottage on the edge of Bronington village offers excellent potential for comprehensive renovation.

The ground floor includes a living room, conservatory, dining room, kitchen, shower room and boot room, together with two external stores which could be incorporated into the house, subject to planning consent. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a former winch room, which retains the original machinery.

The five outbuildings are in various states of disrepair but could be renovated or replaced to meet the agricultural, equestrian or domestic needs of the buyer. The pastureland is contained within eight interconnecting enclosures.

The farm is approached along an earthen track, flanked on either side by areas of lawn interspersed by trees and shrubs, which leads to a partially concreted rear courtyard.

The renowned Bettisfield Moss Nature Reserve is nearby and Ellesmere and Whitchurch are both within easy reach.

“This is a very rare opportunity for purchasers to acquire a handsome, detached country cottage with nearly nine acres of land and associated outbuildings, nestled in an idyllic rural location,” said Allen Gittins, Halls chairman who is conducting the auction.

“The land is ideally suited for the grazing of a variety of livestock but may be of particular note of those with equestrian interests, whilst offering excellent potential for equestrian or agricultural development, subject to planning consent."

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.