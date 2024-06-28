David MacKenzie, beef and sheep director at animal nutrition expert Harbro, is encouraging UK farmers to look at ways of improving feed presentation and drinking water hygiene.

David’s eyes were opened on a recent visit to the US, where he visited operations in the cattle heartland of Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado.

“The purpose of the trip was to look at the most progressive nutritional and management advances that are being put into practice across the water,” said David.

“The beef industry in the US is enjoying a real confidence boost going by current cattle pricing.”

David said although there were huge differences between the US and UK, especially in terms of government regulation and traceability, he believed British farmers could learn lessons from the States when it came to the basics of food and drink.