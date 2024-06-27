'Rural communities feel let down by the Tories': Lib Dem leader visits Shropshire alpaca farm in latest campaign antics

He's fallen off a paddleboard, shot down a slip 'n' slide and had a makeover on ITV's This Morning - but on his second visit to the constituency, Sir Ed Davey stopped by a North Shropshire alpaca farm.

"Some lovely grass here, mate," said Sir Ed, as he led one alpaca, Pele, into a paddock at Clive Wood Farm near Wem.

All the male alpacas at the farm are named after footballers, while the females are named after powerful women - including Amelia (Earhart), Emmeline (Pankhurst) and Beyoncé.

Ed Davey and Helen Morgan

"Pele's just told me he's voting Lib Dem," Ed joked to the media, who were all watching on with bated breath after the handlers informed the crowd the animals could spit their stomach contents up to ten feet away.

But all of the alpacas held onto their lunch for Ed's visit, to the relief - or perhaps disappointment - of the camera crews.

The visit formed part of the interesting approach to campaigning taken by the Lib Dem leader, who has no doubt had the most fun of any party leader in this election season.

"Vote Lib Dem", Sir Ed whispered to his alpaca for the day - Pele

"I don't think politicians should take themselves too seriously, a little bit of self-deprecation doesn't go amiss," he said.