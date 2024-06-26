"It couldn’t have gone better": Organisers reflect on tenth Arable Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As well as machinery demonstrations, crop trials and trade stands, guest speakers including Clarkson’s Farm star Charlie Ireland entertained the crowds and updated them on the latest industry developments.

Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “We had a fabulous day yet again. We promised a day bigger and better than ever before and we delivered!

“Once again the attendance numbers surpassed previous years. The visitors turned out and the weather was kind to us – not that farmers are ever put off by a bit of rain!

“This was our 10th anniversary event and it couldn’t have gone better. Farming can be a lonely industry, so one of the best things for me was seeing so many people just relaxing over a drink or bite to eat with old friends or new ones they’d just met."

Olly 'Blogs' Harrison

“For farmers, it is particularly important sometimes to just step away from the stresses and anxieties of your own farm bubble. It’s great so many have made the Arable Event a can’t-miss fixture in their busy calendars.”

The Arable Event is organised each year by Wynnstay and Grainlink and takes place at Woodlands Farm, which is part of Bradford Estates on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

Entry for visitors was free and they were also able to collect BASIS and NroSO points, as well as be entered into a prize draw sponsored by Mornflake.

Josh Bailey, Ryan Boden, Morgan Dyer of Morris Corfield

As well as Charlie Ireland, who away from the television is managing partner at leading consultancy Ceres Rural, speakers included agricultural influencer Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison and Ryan Wooley, a technical support engineer for Morris Lubricants and Ollie Johnson Head of Farming Systems & Agronomy at AHDB.

Seed trial plots included a full complement of new and conventional winter cereals, including a wide variety of winter cereals including wheat, barley, oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

For more information about the Arable Event, and advance notification of next year’s event, visit www.thearableevent.co.uk/