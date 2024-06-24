Shropshire Farming Talk: This is the dawning of the age of ... the herbal ley
Since herbal leys became a grant funded action under Mid Tier Stewardship (GS4) and more recently under SFI (SAM3), it’s fair to say that we’re seeing them springing up everywhere.
Plus
Published
Especially so under SFI, as the establishment and management options are relatively flexible and the annual scheme payment is reasonable.
It is, however, important to get your herbal ley right from the start to ensure a successful crop and maximum benefit to the land and pocket.
There are points to remember.