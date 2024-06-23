Advice given to farmers on animal activists

“Animal activists are more sophisticated than ever before,” explained Mr Owen, partner in HCR Law agriculture and estates team. “And as recently highlighted by National Pig Association chair Rob Mutimer, they are increasingly targeting both farm businesses and processors.”

Mr Owen said while encountering activists on premises is extremely challenging, it was essential for farmers to remain calm in the heat of the moment and take the right steps to help protect their business.

“When activists are present on farm, it may be tempting to engage with them. However, it is crucial to refrain from doing so,” he explained.

“Prompt involvement of the police not only helps manage the situation but also eliminates the necessity for any commentary due to the incidence being ‘subject to police inquiry’.

“And, although activists have the right to protest, the methods they employ may sometimes lead to legal violations. It’s therefore important to let the police handle these matters professionally.”

He advises that all farms and processors adopt more robust preventative measures to protect their operations and proactively mitigate potential disruptions.

“Security measures such as CCTV, security lighting, and fencing are essential. However, what often gets overlooked is the importance of thoroughly vetting potential employees,” said Mr Owen.

“I’d recommend conducting thorough background checks and scrutinising potential employees, especially when their experience appears questionable or misaligned with the job they are seeking, or when their qualifications do not match the job requirements.

“Make sure employment contracts include specific conditions that prohibit employees from working with third parties, as any breach of these terms constitutes fraud. Unfortunately, this is a problem that is unlikely to go away. I’d therefore suggest that all farm businesses and processors employ preventative measures and take the right steps in the event of being targeted, to help protect themselves and their businesses.”