Clarkson's Farm star among key speakers as Arable Event returns for tenth year

The Arable Event, organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink, saw 1,500 farmers and industry specialists gather for a day of demonstrations, learning and socialising.

This year marked its 10th anniversary and at the event, at Woodlands Farm, part of Bradford Estates on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, there was plenty for visitors to see and have a go at including tours of the seed trial plots, machinery demonstrations and trade stands.

Clarkson’s Farm’s Ireland, managing partner at leading consultancy Ceres Rural, was keynote speaker at the venue in Shifnal, alongside influencer Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison and Ryan Wooley, a technical support engineer for Morris Lubricants.

The Arable Event at Woodlands Farm in Shifnal

Olly, who became an “accidental YouTuber” at the start of lockdown and now has 120,000 subscribers to his channel, posts daily video updates about life on his farm and as a contractor near Liverpool.

Seed trial plots included a full complement of new and conventional winter cereals, including a wide variety of winter cereals including wheat, barley, oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

Charlie Ireland in conversation

The trial plots were expanded to showcase a range of fertiliser and bio-stimulant demonstrations with industry leading fertiliser manufacturers Yara, ICL, LKAB and Omex on site to provide advice on their product ranges.