Busy summer ahead for Shropshire law firm at agricultural shows

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors say the events are a vital part of the rural community and provide a great opportunity to meet clients, share news and provide informal advice.

The firm will have a stand at Burwarton Show on August 1 and Oswestry Show on August 3, along with Llanfyllin Show on August 10.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said the show season had already got off to a good start with Shropshire County Show and Staffordshire County Show.

She said: “Our lawyers really enjoy getting out and about to meet clients away from the office, and this summer is particularly busy with a number of shows in our events calendar.

“One of Lanyon Bowdler’s specialities is agricultural law, so we work with a wide range of farmers and landowners advising them on everything from land sales to succession planning.

“Attending agricultural shows is a great way to spend time with clients in a relaxed setting, chatting about any issues they may have, as well as gauging the overall mood amongst the farming community.

“We also don’t forget that shows are a fun day out for the family, so we always try to provide some form of entertainment on our stand, such as a hoopla game or handing out the firm’s mascot, LB Bear, to youngsters.”

Lanyon Bowdler has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, and will also be in attendance at Anglesey Show on August 13 and 14, Denbigh and Flint Show on August 15, and Merioneth County Show on August 21.