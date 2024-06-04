Sheep sector showcased at flagship summer event

A sustainable sheep sector will be showcased at the flagship summer event at the Three Counties Showground, Malvern, on Tuesday, July 30.

As one of the first major agricultural events following the UK's general election, the new NSA Breakfast Club ‘live’ session will provide an unmissable opportunity to hear directly from elected government ministers.

Discussions will focus on where the industry is now and where the sheep sector is going with future farming schemes, policy changes and overcoming current and future challenges. The NSA Breakfast Club ‘live’ will also be available to those not able to join the event on the day as it will be livestreamed via NSA’s social platforms.