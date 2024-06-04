Landia welcomes boost in new orders

Landia of Whitchurch has picked up the orders across the UK for its Chopper Pumps to work in wastewater treatment applications.

Howard Burton, Technical Sales, Landia UK, said: “Demand for our proven Chopper Pump, which was invented by Landia in 1950, remains as strong as ever, because it is a long-lasting, no-nonsense piece of simple yet highly effective engineering that gets on with the job.

“We’ve seen strong interest of late from the food industry, where total cost of ownership is more important than ever.”

In addition to new orders, Landia has completed successful installations with companies that include Deeside Cereals, which saw the Landia Chopper Pump as the central part of a new AirJet aeration system.

Landia’s AirJet has also been introduced at Timothy Taylor’s brewery, where the existing pumps used for a balance tank were not providing enough agitation to adequately keep solids in suspension.