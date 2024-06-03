Shropshire Farming Talk: AHDB and baselining – join a pioneering environmental pilot project

We understand that farmers are experiencing increasing pressure to meet environmental targets, and this project is here to help.

We’re investing £2.5 million in this project. The goal? To baseline up to 170 farms across Britain, covering the beef and lamb, cereals and oilseeds, dairy, and pork sectors.

So, how will this work and why should you get involved?

This pilot is all about precision. By accurately measuring greenhouse gas emissions, soil carbon levels, and water run-off, as well as analysing soil health, we’ll get a clear picture of

each farm’s net carbon position.

This includes not just emissions, but the carbon sequestration potential of your land-how much carbon your soil, trees, and hedges can store.

For too long, our industry has relied on national and international averages to report

environmental impact. These numbers don't reflect the true efforts and variations at the farm level.

This pilot will generate a standardised dataset that not only brings integrity to reporting, but actually showcases the environmental benefits of British agriculture at home and abroad.

By participating, you’ll help demonstrate how farming contributes to public goods such as improving water quality, enhancing soil health, reducing greenhouse gases, and supporting biodiversity.

This is not just about meeting government targets; it’s about showing the world the positive environmental impact of our farming practices.

This project is just the beginning. We’re working with stakeholders, government bodies, and technology providers to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of this initiative.

We’re currently recruiting farms to join this pilot. This is your chance to be at the forefront of a groundbreaking project that could reshape the future of farming in Britain.

The pilot will last five years, with critical results expected in the first 12 to 24 months.

By joining us on this journey, you'll be contributing to a dataset that will help identify best practices and areas for improvement.

I hope you will get involved and be part of a movement that demonstrates the true environmental value of British farming.

For more information and to express your interest, visit ahdb.org.uk/baselining.

by Chris Gooderham, Livestock Science and Environment Director at AHDB