Shropshire farming meeting looks at benefits of rotational grazing

County farmers will be at Clun Memorial Hall on June 13 at 7pm for The Shropshire Hills National Landscape event.

Farmers will hear from Duncan Bennett, a beef farmer near the Stiperstones, who has moved to a rotational grazing system and Francis Dunne, who is an independent grass and forage specialist to talk about cover crops and leys.

Edward Garratt, NFU Shropshire county adviser, urged people to attend, and said there should be some interesting information that farmers could take away and consider.