Shropshire farmer welcomes news of bird flu free status

The declaration, confirmed by Defra, has been reviewed and published by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). It follows Northern Ireland’s declaration of freedom on March 31, 2023.

NFU poultry board chair James Mottershead, from Shropshire, said: "The poultry sector has experienced a difficult time in recent years in regard to the threat of avian influenza (AI) and producers have worked very hard to help minimise the risks which has contributed to the UK self-declaring freedom.

“Maintaining good biosecurity measures is important for all bird keepers, regardless of the number of birds they keep, and vigilance is also key to help minimise the impacts of any future outbreak.”

The UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with over 360 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

But there have been no recent cases of avian influenza in kept birds with the last case confirmed on February 14.

A spokesperson for Defra said: "The current risk to poultry from HPAI H5 in Great Britain is low.

"However, HPAI H5N1 continues to be found at low levels in wild birds in Great Britain and across Europe with outbreaks occurring in poultry and other captive birds in several countries in Europe.

"Keepers should remain vigilant and practice stringent biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds.

"Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. Failure to do so is an offence.

"Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find and instead report them using the online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline.

"The UKHSA advise that the available evidence suggests viruses currently circulating in birds in the UK do not spread easily to people and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. There is no impact on the consumption of properly cooked poultry products, including eggs."