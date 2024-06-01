Tougher powers to tackle livestock worrying welcomed

As new figures reveal that the number of cases of sheep worrying by dogs continues to rise across the UK, H&H Insurance Brokers said the proposed legislation would be a positive step towards reducing attacks on livestock.

Livestock attacks – when dogs chase, attack or cause distress to sheep, cows or other animals – can cause significant injury and distress and can result in the death of the animals which have been chased, worried or attacked.

Under the new measures, police would be given greater powers to deal with livestock worrying.

Haf Rowley, an associate director at H&H Insurance Brokers working across Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, said: “The impact of livestock worrying can be devastating, both in terms of the injuries caused to the animals and the stress and upset for farmers from seeing their animals suffer, as well as the financial implications to their livelihood.