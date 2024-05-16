Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Young Farmers Member David Huw Roberts sheds light on this challenge, urging young people to step up during the summer holidays and lend a hand.

"We've been in a cost-of-living crisis for a while now," he emphasises.

"With the summer holidays approaching, it's prime time to get kids out of the house and onto the fields. Farming is a great way to keep them occupied."

Roberts speaks from experience, reminiscing about his own upbringing where he balanced school with weekend work on a nearby chicken farm.

"It taught me the value of hard work, something I carry with me to this day," he reflects.

During the pandemic, Roberts found employment on a local farm after completing his degree.

"It was a quick transition," he notes, highlighting the accessibility of farm work for those willing to roll up their sleeves.

With labour shortages threatening harvests, the need for young hands on the farm has never been more urgent.

"Investing in farming isn't just about growing crops," Roberts asserts. "It's about cultivating a work ethic and a sense of responsibility in the next generation."

As summer approaches and fields await their caretakers, the call for young farmers reverberates through the countryside.

