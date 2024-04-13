Shropshire Farming Talk: Agricultural tenancy succession changes in England from September 2024

The current Commercial Unit test is to be repealed which will remove the need for Units of Production Orders and as such the size and scale of any additional land holdings occupied by the applicant will have no direct bearing on the succession application.

This change has been implemented in line with the Government’s observation that the current Commercial unit test was restricting the productivity of successful agricultural businesses.

The Suitability test will also be amended in a way in which the applicant will now be judged by the Tribunal on their individual capacity and capability to farm the holding commercially to a high standard of efficient production and care for the environment as set out in the Agricultural Holdings (Requests for Landlord’s Consent or Variation of Terms and the Suitability Test) (England) Regulations 2021.