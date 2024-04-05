Shropshire Farming Talk: A detailed look at FETF 2024

This fund represents a dedicated effort to modernise and innovate in farming equipment and technology, aiming to revolutionise agricultural practices in England.

One of the key areas of emphasis within the FETF is the development of precision agriculture technologies.

To achieve this, for the wide diversity of farming systems, the FETF is split into three separate applications for items.

1. Improving productivity.

2. Managing slurry.

3. Improving animal health and welfare.

The driving force behind these funds has been advancements in sensors, data analytics, and automation.

Precision agriculture enables farmers to make data-driven decisions, optimise resource utilisation and maximise yields. This not only boosts efficiency but also contributes to sustainable farming practices by reducing inputs such as water, fertilisers, pesticides and feed.

The Improving Productivity item fund includes equipment for forestry, horticulture, general farm equipment and livestock production systems. The Managing Slurry fund offers slurry testing, collection and storage.

Finally, the Improving Animal Health and Welfare items offer a wide range of items for livestock systems, including items for sheep, pigs, poultry and cattle – from standard items such as fixed and mobile handling and welfare equipment to more automated machinery, such as automatic calf feeders and EID animal health and recording systems.

To date, the Improving Productivity and Managing Slurry items fund applications have opened and will remain open until April 17 2024.

The Improving Animal Health and Welfare items will be opening shortly.

If you would like to arrange an appointment to discuss the FETF 2024 in more detail or wish to put an application together, please get in contact with me at the Rural Professional Department at Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP.

Frazer Tudor, Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP