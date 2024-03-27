Farming at fore as CLA with North Shropshire MP

A round table meeting allowed land and rural business owners to direct questions to MP Helen Morgan about challenges and opportunities they were facing.

CLA Regional Director, Sophie Dwerryhouse said “This was a really positive meeting where land owners were able to talk about possible solutions they could offer to some of the issues within the constituency.”

A varied agenda was discussed with questions being asked regarding planning issues within rural areas and the constraints that are being faced, environmental schemes and the balance that is needed for these to work alongside successful food production and the lack of progress with connectivity in the area, to name but a few.

Mrs Morgan said “Shropshire has a grand tradition of country houses, and much of our land is still maintained in connection with these properties. It is important to acknowledge their cultural and economic output and how important they are to the fabric of the countryside.

“Like in every sector, there are real problems, and representing North Shropshire well means I will be standing up for people working hard in our most rural settings.

“Thank you to the Country Land Association for inviting me to such an interesting roundtable discussion. I will be taking away several points, particularly regarding rural crime, planning processes, and the impact of new trade deals.”