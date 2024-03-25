Shropshire Farming Talk: Join the volunteers at Newport Show

Yet here we are again, with a new President (me!), a new show coming on July 13 – and a great new line-up of entertainment and shopping. I’ve been a volunteer for the Newport and District Agricultural Society for more than two decades, and seen dozens of shows (as well as remembering how it felt when we had to postpone the show during the pandemic!)

I started off helping out in the car park, and a role like that makes you realise how important every single volunteer is in making shows like ours a success. As a car park steward, you’re one of the very first people visitors see at the show – and your work helps keep things running smoothly and the day powering ahead.

The same can be said for all our volunteers – from our stewards to those helping organise the various competitions, everyone who lends their time is a valued member of the show (and gets to have a great deal of fun too!). So if you’re thinking about volunteering this year, please do get in touch with the team – you’re guaranteed a warm welcome and a great time, too!

As show day approaches, we’re already out and about in the community spreading the word – our team have been talking to local primary schools about our annual potato growing competition.

Each year pupils in schools across the region take on our challenge to grow potatoes – with the winning crop assessed in a thrilling finale on show day, with the successful pupils getting securing £100 to be spent on school gardening equipment.

The potatoes are being distributed and the work has begun for the pupils (and also for me, and other members of the organising committee, who are also challenged to take part!)

So across the region, we’re already seeing the green shoots which will culminate in a blooming great Newport Show this July – and I’m really looking forward to it!

Finally, and as ever, I’d like to express my thanks to our sponsors – we really couldn’t do it without you.

Whatever you’re interested in for 2024 – be it volunteering, sponsoring the show, booking a trade stand or event promotion please do get in touch at info@newportshow.co.uk or call 01952 810814.

Duncan Gunn-Russell, Newport Show President