Clarkson's Farm star is guest speaker at Shropshire arable event

The 2024 event will showcase everything that is new and trending in the world of crop and cereal farming.

It takes place at Weston-under-Lizard on June 19 and will showcase seed trial plots, machinery demonstrations and expert speakers on a range of pressing topics for the arable industry.

Ireland, a farming consultant who is a regular feature on the hit show, Clarkson’s Farm, and a managing partner at leading consultancy Ceres Rural, will be joined by influencer Olly Harrison.

Olly became an “accidental YouTuber” at the start of lockdown and now has 116,000 subscribers to his channel, which posts regular video updates about life on his farm and as a contractor near Liverpool.

Arable Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “I’m delighted that Charlie is returning to the Arable Event after his very popular talk last year. He’s known as a farming consultant, but his knowledge and expertise covers a huge range of topics.

“Olly’s YouTube channel gives an honest view of what daily life is like for farmers in the UK. He has found a way to connect with both farmers and non-farmers, and is bound to be a popular speaker this year.

“Over the past 10 years the Arable Event has become a key fixture in the agricultural calendar, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger and better than before.

“It’s important for farmers to keep up with everything that’s new in the industry, and where better to do that than the one-stop-shop Arable Event? It’s also a great day out and a chance to meet up, network and socialise with friends old and new.

“Free fast track tickets are available to book now, and everyone who secures an advance ticket will be entered into a draw to win some fabulous prizes, sponsored by Mornflake. Furthermore, everyone attending can collect BASIS and NroSO points.”

The Arable Event is held at Woodlands Farm, which is part of Bradford Estates on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border. It starts at 9am and runs through to 5pm.

Organised by Wynnstay and Grainlink and free to attend for farmers, the show provides valuable information for the upcoming harvest and drilling season. Visitors can take a look at the success of seed trials, watch demonstrations of the latest innovations in farm machinery and listen to top expert speakers on a range of topics.

This year’s trial plots have been expanded to include variety, fertiliser, and bio-stimulant demonstrations. They will showcase seed recommendations on a full complement of winter cereals including wheat, barley, oats, hybrid rye and triticale. SY Cheer, a newly recommended Group 1 milling wheat, will be on show again, along with Bamford – a quick out of the ground new soft wheat from Elsoms – and many more.

With bio-stimulants increasingly important, several foliar products will be demonstrated, and several industry leading fertiliser manufacturers will be on site to demonstrate a range of different products.

For more information and to register for a free ticket, visit thearableevent.co.uk/home