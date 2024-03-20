Portal launched to support farmers across Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stuart Anderson, South Shropshire Conservatives Parliamentary Candidate, said it was part of his campaign to champion farmers.

It followed a recent visit by Farming Minister Mark Spencer for a Rural Q&A where the need for more support was a key issue.

Mr Anderson said: "Farmers are the beating heart of our rural economy, and I want to do all that I can to support them.

"So I have launched this support page to help them quickly and easily find the help that is available to them.

"This sector, worth more than £200 billion, plays an integral role in our rural economy. I welcome that the Government is backing British farmers with £2.4 billion of investment every year. This will help them produce food profitably and sustainably, while protecting nature and meeting our net zero ambitions.”

The page is available at southshropshire.stuartanderson.org.uk/farmer-support