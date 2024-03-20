Newtown farming family raise over £12,500 in mother's memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jodie and Sophie Roberts, who both celebrated their weddings in 2023, raised the money for Lymphoma Action in memory of their mum, Heather Roberts, who died nine years ago from cancer.

Sophie still works on the sheep, beef and poultry farm in Dolfor, where they grew up near Newtown, alongside dad Erfyl Roberts and another sister, Donna.

Sophie and Jodie held ticketed Sunday luncheons and promise auctions on the weekends of their weddings, making the most of the wedding marquees used.

Family, friends and businesses donated prizes for the auction which helped to raise the total for the charities.

Bespoke oak carved clocks and luxury get-aways were just some of the items up for grabs at the auctions.

Guests were entertained with games and music from a selection of ‘masked singers’ and a live performance from band ‘Anything Goes’.

Jodie, with new husband Daniel Hughes, raised £8000 for Lymphoma Action from the charity event held the weekend of their wedding in July.

Younger sister Sophie who married Tom Morris in September raised £4,500 for Lymphoma Action and a further £4,500 for the British Heart Foundation.

The fundraising for Lymphoma Action will continue as Jodie embarks on the challenge of the London Marathon in April 2024.

She can be sponsored through her Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jodie-hughes-1698959506273?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fjodie-hughes-1698959506273&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share