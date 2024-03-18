Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The water company has worked with more than 5,000 farmers across its priority catchments through its Farming for Water catchment management programme and is encouraging more to apply for the 2024 STEPS (Severn Trent’s Environmental Protection Scheme) funding.

With up to £30,000 match funding on offer, the most popular STEPS options include pesticide washdown areas, precision equipment, and livestock fencing as well as establishing cover crops.

All the initiatives help reduce the amount of pesticide, nitrate and cryptosporidium entering raw watercourses, said Dr Adam Freer, senior catchment management scientist at Severn Trent.

He added: “The continued success of STEPS over the decade highlights farmers’ commitment to sustainable farming and environmental protection.

“When STEPS began, we identified 21 catchment areas to work with, but as the scheme has evolved, we’ve been able to double this and we’re now working with 55 catchments across the Midlands.

In 2023 alone, STEPS supported over 120 on-farm environmental projects, including more than 2,000 ha of cover crops, and we welcome more farmers to work with us this year.”

Dr Freer believes STEPS remains popular due to its ability to adapt and evolve, allowing a greater variety of options for on-farm improvements – expanding to more than 40 today.

He added: “Not only have these STEPS-funded projects helped reduce water pollution risk and protect the environment, but they’ve also supported greater farm productivity by improving spray efficiency and soil health.”

The main STEPS application window closes on November 30. Visit stwater.co.uk/steps for details.