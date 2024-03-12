Shropshire Farming Talk: How can we optimise red meat labelling to push sales?

Research (undertaken by AHDB in collaboration with Basis Research) looks at how producers and retailers can optimise red-meat packaging and labelling to improve shoppers’ motivation to purchase red meat and improve long-term perceptions of the industry.

AHDB’s new research revealed that there are clear consumer preferences of what should be included on pack, regardless of the protein or cut, split into three main categories: Inspire with foodie imagery, inform with health and provenance messaging and aim to reassure consumers on the environment and farming.

We know from research that shoppers are drawn to images of tasty, well-presented dishes, so, having strong foodie imagery on pack is essential. In the case of pork medallions, pork loins and beef steaks, more than half of shoppers selected the labels with foodie imagery as their favourite (64 per cent, 57 per cent and 56 per cent respectively). Consumers also found that having information on cooking times gave them more confidence – particularly for less familiar cuts such as lamb.

If a shopper is feeling indecisive about what to cook, then the photo on the packet can provide inspiration and lead to further shopping.

Shoppers also like health information on packaging, particularly around fat, vitamin, and mineral content. Highlighting British origin and farming methods (such as grass-fed or free-range) are also valued. Seventy-three per cent of those involved in the research, and were interested in health, said that ‘lean and low in fat’ messaging would encourage them to make a purchase. Only 35 per cent said that ‘regeneratively farmed’ would push them to buy.

It’s so important that retailers and producers understand the needs, desires and drives of their consumers. It’s clear from this research that shoppers want to feel confident in the quality of their meat, which comes from taste, health benefits and production methods. By helping them to feel informed and inspired we can help drive their red meat purchases.

To read the full AHDB meat labelling research report visit ahdb.org.uk/knowledge-library/consumer-insights-optimising-red-meat-labelling

by Grace Randall, Retail Insight Manager, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).