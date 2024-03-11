Farming Talk: Shropshire YFC enjoy busy start to year

The main event for many clubs in February has been the annual performing arts competition, with this year's focus on drama.

Drama is often a more challenging performance to put on and we only had two clubs perform, Nesscliff and Whitchurch.

Both performances were excellent with new and older members dusting off their acting skills and having a go at getting on stage.

Nesscliff performed a drama based on Ernie's Incredible Illucinations with a variety of excellent different props, even with a boxing match brought to life on stage.

Whitchurch had an original play written about the inheritance of a farm and the challenges that many face with the loss of a farmer.

For the smaller clubs within the county that perhaps don’t have the confidence to put on a full-sized drama, we offer a smaller competition called the One Plus, which like the name says can be one or more people with no theme.

It can showcase any talents that members of the club have or can be based on any topic.

Commonly it includes some light-hearted humour about some of the more well-known members within Shropshire.

However, this year it did showcase some musical talents such as with Bridgnorth Young Farmers.

Josh Barret went on stage and played the recorder before braving the stage to sing-along with his fellow club members.

It's fantastic to see so many members brave the stage and build their confidence, I feel this is such a great aspect of young farmers that many don’t realise the opportunities that it gives you being a YFC member.

Changing from Performing Arts to sports, the week after we had our Shropshire round of sports competitions.

This year we had a focus on volleyball and dynamo cricket. We had an excellent turnout for the volleyball with Ludlow and Cleobury YFC qualifying for the West Midlands Area round.

Coming up, we have the clay pigeon shooting competition, a Joules sale and our Easter ball.

As I hope you can see Shropshire YFC does a lot more than just farming.

If you would like to know more about joining the biggest rural youth organisation please contact the county office on 01743 442880.