Family’s 70-year link with Shropshire border farm to end with dispersal sale
A varied collection of tractors, machinery, implements and tools will be going under the hammer later this month at a Shropshire border farm which has been owned by the same family for 72 years.
The dispersal auction, on Friday, March 15, follows the sale of Lower Wallop Farm, Westbury at the end of last year by Halls, a leading regional firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers.
The Roberts family moved to Lower Wallop Farm in 1952 and established a noted dairy herd before diversifying into organic Hereford cattle, sheep and cereals.
Conducted by Halls on behalf of Angus Roberts, the auction includes a 1994 Manitou Turbo 626 with pallet tines, a 2006 Same Iron 150 4WD tractor, a Same Dorado 70 Agroshift tractor, Bobcat Melroe Clark 641 Skidsteer, bucket and silage grab, a Bobcat 316 800kg mini excavator with two buckets, a Fordson Super Dexta tractor with from end loader frame, brackets and roll bar and a Case petrol tractor with a pair of spade lugg wheels.
Other lots include a Honda quad bike, a selection of trailers and farm implements, livestock equipment, workshop tools and sundries.
The sale, which will be held live via the Marteye online auction platform – halls.marteye.ie/ – starts with the tools, equipment and sundries at 10.30am followed by the remainder of the lots at 12 noon.