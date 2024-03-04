The dispersal auction, on Friday, March 15, follows the sale of Lower Wallop Farm, Westbury at the end of last year by Halls, a leading regional firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers.

The Roberts family moved to Lower Wallop Farm in 1952 and established a noted dairy herd before diversifying into organic Hereford cattle, sheep and cereals.

Conducted by Halls on behalf of Angus Roberts, the auction includes a 1994 Manitou Turbo 626 with pallet tines, a 2006 Same Iron 150 4WD tractor, a Same Dorado 70 Agroshift tractor, Bobcat Melroe Clark 641 Skidsteer, bucket and silage grab, a Bobcat 316 800kg mini excavator with two buckets, a Fordson Super Dexta tractor with from end loader frame, brackets and roll bar and a Case petrol tractor with a pair of spade lugg wheels.

Other lots include a Honda quad bike, a selection of trailers and farm implements, livestock equipment, workshop tools and sundries.

The sale, which will be held live via the Marteye online auction platform – halls.marteye.ie/ – starts with the tools, equipment and sundries at 10.30am followed by the remainder of the lots at 12 noon.