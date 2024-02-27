Shropshire farmers urged to help shape future decision making

Farmers and growers from the county are sought as regional appointees to the NFU’s national livestock, crops and dairy boards.

Forward-thinking producers and businesspeople who are farmer and grower members with ‘the drive and passion to make a difference to the supply chain and government policy’ are asked to get in touch.

They will sit alongside the elected chairs of their respective regional commodity board, on the national board, to represent the views and interests of livestock, crops or dairy producers in the region.

Ed Garratt, NFU Shropshire county adviser, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to help influence the future direction of agri-policy and politics, and directly engage with government and the wider supply chain on behalf of your sector at this pivotal time for the industry.

“Successful candidates are appointed for two years and will be expected to attend six national commodity board meetings a year, typically at Stoneleigh, in Warwickshire or our London office, and to participate in regional board meetings.

“Attendance at other supply chain, government or NFU meetings as a representative of the board may be required from time-to-time.”

Interested members can download an application form and find out more from nfuonline.com on the web, contact nfu_midlands@nfu.org.uk by email or call the regional NFU Midlands Hub on 02476 939402.

The closing date for all applications is March 1 and candidates may be invited to an interview with the selection panel.

If successful, the first board meeting will be in the week commencing March 18.