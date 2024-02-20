And now its gearing up for another busy year, with a host of agricultural events.

Over the past few decades, the Society has diversified its role to ensure that it is still able to meet the needs of the agricultural community, support those in rural areas, and educate people of all ages about the role of agriculture.

The Society’s home, the DMOS People West Mid Showground, hosts numerous events and activities that financially support the society and ensure the annual Shropshire County Show, taking place on May 25, continues to bring the town and country together.

The Society also has several charity shops across the county, raising money to be gifted to rural organisations and projects and to feed back into the society to ensure its operation. Society CEO Ian Bebbington said: “Our aims have always been to support the rural community and host the annual Shropshire County Show.

“While we have faced a number of challenges with COVID and the continued flooding at the site, this year’s Shropshire County Show sees the event return to its former glory.

“Our Countryside Arena is back, our traditional shopping marquee returned last year, and trade applications have been pouring in for 2024, we have moved our Livestock, Equine and Dog competition entries online for the first time, and we have numerous additions our thousands of visitors are going to love!”

One of the event’s highlights is the Shropshire Young Farmer’s Float Parade – one of many activities the young farmers undertake at the Showground.

The site will also see young farmers from across Shropshire come together to compete in a variety of field and machinery work at the SYF Field Day competition at the site on April 7.

“We would really like to boost our membership for the Society and now have membership applications online on the Shropshire County Show website,” adds Mr Bebbington.

“Our members make up the society as a whole, and we are very grateful to them for their support. A special thank you also goes to our sponsors; DMOS People for their sponsorship of the showground itself and all of the sponsors who support the annual show.

“We are looking for more businesses from the agricultural community to work with us in 2024 in the hope of making this year’s event one to truly remember for years to come so would love to hear from anyone interested in being involved.”

Other events taking place at the Showground in Shrewsbury this year include the Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon on April 20, Camp Severn Kids Festival from May 3-5, Shropshire Sings on June 10, the Woodshrop Festival on July 19-21, Shrewsbury Folk Festival from August 23-26, Heal Music Festival on September 20-21 and the Society’s annual charity Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza on November 2.