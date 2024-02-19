Preparations well under way for popular Newport Show
Preparations are well under way for this year’s Newport Show with tickets already selling well.
The event will be held on Saturday, July 13, with announcements due on the booking of new acts and family favourites.
Event manager Sally Western said preparations are already ;looking really good' with ticket sales up on last year, with a lot of trade stand and sponsor interest.
New for 2024 will be the Broke FMX Stunt Motor Bike display team, who will bring their thrilling stunts to the Main Ring – with team leader, John Pearson providing his own on-board commentary whilst performing tricks 35 feet in the air.
Tickets are now available and details can be found on the Newport Show Facebook page or by visiting newportshow.co.uk