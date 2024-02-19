The event will be held on Saturday, July 13, with announcements due on the booking of new acts and family favourites.

Event manager Sally Western said preparations are already ;looking really good' with ticket sales up on last year, with a lot of trade stand and sponsor interest.

New for 2024 will be the Broke FMX Stunt Motor Bike display team, who will bring their thrilling stunts to the Main Ring – with team leader, John Pearson providing his own on-board commentary whilst performing tricks 35 feet in the air.

Tickets are now available and details can be found on the Newport Show Facebook page or by visiting newportshow.co.uk