£27,000 is top price for tractor at Shrewsbury Plant and Machinery sale

Top price went to a 2015 Massey Ferguson 5612 Dyna 4 complete with Quickie Loader, while a Richard Weston 16 tonne root trailer complete with flat body made £11,000 and a 1999 Joskins 14000 T S twin axle slurry tanker sold for £6,600.

Halls auctioneer Henry Hyde said the bumper entry of machinery, implements, tools and livestock equipment met with a good trade throughout.

“There was a lot of interest in genuine, off the farm machinery, implements and vehicles from two, small dispersals, with a Land Rover Defender 90, which had more than 165,000 miles on the clock, selling for £4,400,” he added.

“I would encourage farmers who have machinery that they would like to sell to get in touch before our next sale in April. We also have several genuine farm dispersal sales booked for the first half of the year.”

Other leading sale prices were: £8,750 for a Richard Weston 16 tonne root trailer hyd-tailgate and easy sheet, £6,300 for a 2021 Kvernland 863 trailed straw chopper, £5,400 for a K2 Duo 1000 10 tonne rear discharge spreader, £5,000 for a 2016 Slurry Kat complete with 12 metre dribble bar and 1,000 metre Bakpack realer, £4,900 for a Spaldings Flat Lift 12825 cultivator and crumbler bar, £4,150 each for a 2017 Bailey six tonne single axle dropside trailer and a Prattley mobile sheep handling system and £3,800 each for a Lemken four metre power harrow, an Ifor Williams TA150 14 foot tri-axle cattle trailer and a K2 muck spreader.

This Richard Weston 16 tonne root trailer sold for £8,750.

In addition £3,700 was made on a Major 2,400 gallon tanker with LGP tyres and sprung drawbar £3,400 for a Spaltnecht log splitter SK1200 Pro and Rabaun Fagomatic bundler, £3,200 for an Accord & Moores 3m direct drill, £3,000 each for a Graham Edwards DM14T stock trailer complete with sheep decks, a 2012 Kvernland three metre combination drill and a Brian James car transporter trailer, £2,900 for a Walter Watson 10 foot Hyd-Flat transport roller, £2,800 for a six metre Vaderstad Cambridge rolls complete with front paddles, £2,750 for a Kvernland FRO 280 flail topper, £2,700 for a Lucas Castor 30 feeder bedder, £2,600 for a Spaldings three leg flatlift and £2,500 for a 2012 Kuhn mower conditioner.

The next Shrewsbury Plant and Machinery sale will be on Friday, April 12 with catalogue entries closing on Monday, April 1.