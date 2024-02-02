Shropshire Farming Talk: Join the GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count

There is no denying this season has been a wet one.

Nonetheless winter is romping away and with the snowdrops at their peak spring won’t be far behind. We hope.

Next stop for those who love to see farmland birds across their land is the “Big Farmland Bird Count 2024.”

This is an annual event, when we – The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust members – encourage farmers and land managers to record the bird species and numbers on their land.

The count aims to raise awareness of the important role that farmers play in the conservation of farmland birds, and to measure the impact of the conservation work that many farmers and shoots carry out.

To get involved simply go to bfbc.org.uk/take-part/how-to-take-part/

Once you have downloaded your count sheet, you just need to set aside 30 minutes.

The best time is first light, to record what species and the number of birds seen on one chosen site on your farm with good visibility.

If you have an area of game or wild seed mix or supplementary feeding, you are likely to achieve the best count.

Then submit your results and feel satisfied that you are doing your bit for monitoring species and bird numbers across the country.

Let’s make our county count!

Meantime we are busy planning a Summer Lunch with Cheshire branch at Cholmondeley Castle.

Pop the date of Sunday, June 30, in your diary because we would love to see you there.

Charlotte Marrison, Shropshire GWCT Branch chairman