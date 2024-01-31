Shropshire Farming Talk: Milk Contracts: Proactive Strategies with Cattle Foot Trimming

Cattle foot trimming's pivotal role is underscored by its direct impact on animal welfare, productivity, and milk quality, mitigating risks such as lameness in cows, decreased milk production, compromised quality, and heightened veterinary costs.

Where milk processors and retailers prioritise animal welfare and product excellence, the prevention and management of lameness are critical components.

Farmers, through regular and effective foot trimming practices, not only showcase a commitment to upholding high standards of cattle care but also ensure the overall health and well-being of their herd.

This commitment to animal welfare aligns seamlessly with the stringent requirements set by milk contracts, safeguarding both the farmer's reputation and the integrity of the milk supply chain.

Cattle foot trimming emerges as an integral component, meeting the exacting criteria outlined by milk contracts and contributing significantly to the sustainability and reliability of the UK dairy industry.

As well as foot trimming, the practice of mobility scoring is gaining prominence on dairy farms.

While it is often viewed as a requirement for meeting milk contract standards, its potential as a proactive management tool should not be overlooked.

By integrating mobility scoring as a proactive approach, farmers can further reduce the levels of lameness on their farms, effectively mitigating the consequences and costs associated with this issue.

Embracing both foot trimming and mobility scoring as proactive measures not only meets contract requirements but also positions farmers at the forefront of reducing lameness, ensuring long-term sustainability in the dairy industry.

by Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services