Red hot cattle trade at Bishops Castle auction

The event at Bishops Castle last Thursday saw overall, steers averaged 286p per kilo and £1,376 per head with highs of 382p/kg for a 340 kilo Limousin from N. K. Davies, Snailbeach and £1,780 for a 650 kilo Limousin from M. W. Hamer, Coricks Rise.

Heifers performed just as well to average 276p/kg and £1,300 per head to a high of 314p/kg for a 540 kilo Limousin and £1,890 for a 660 kilo Limousin, both from John Parry, The Goitre.

Leading steer prices were: Blonde cross: £1,160 pe head for Mr A. Collucci, Great Cloddiau, Kerry and 304.50p/kg for Messrs F. G. & A. M. Windsor, Pentre Farm. British Blue cross: £1,750 per head for Mr M. W. Hamer and 320.80p/kg for Messrs Fernyhough & Fernyhough, Aberbechan. Aberdeen Angus cross: £1,600 per head and 266.70p/kg for Messrs M. A. Hughes & Sons, Lower Lea Farm. Hereford cross: £1,530 per head and 268.80p/kg for Messrs M. A. Hughes & Sons.

Charolais cross: £1,350 per head and 284.20p/kg for Mr A. Collucci. Simmental cross: £1,190 per head 248p/kg for Mr Will Middleton, Oakley House. Limousin cross: £1,780 per head for Mr M. W. Hamer and 382.40p/kg for Mr N. K. Davies, Central Farm.

Leading heifer prices: Blonde cross: £990 per head and 264p/kg for Messrs F. G. & A. M. Windsor, Pentre Farm. British Blue cross: £1,665 per head and 313.30p/kg for Mr M. W. Hamer. Hereford cross: £1,440 per head 264.20p/kg for Messrs M. A. Hughes & Sons. Simmental cross: £1,540 per head and 280p/kg for Messrs A. K. & R. C. Tudor, Lower Heblands. Limousin cross: £1,890 per head and 314p/kg for Mr J. Parry.

The next store cattle sale at Bishops Castle is on Thursday, February 15 with entries closing on Thursday, February 8 at 12 noon.

Bishops Castle & District Quality Cattle Association will be hold a store cattle sale with a special section of show potential cattle on Thursday, February 29, sponsored by the Farmers Guardian. Entries close on February 22 at 12 noon.

For more information about the sales contact Halls on Tel: 01588 638755.