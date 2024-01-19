Farmer calls for change in law after 'nightmare' dog attack kills pregnant alpaca

The owners of Sunner Farm in Albrighton are calling for a change in the law after a “nightmare” dog attack saw one of their pregnant alpacas killed.

At about 6.15pm on January 9, farmer Priti Sunner said she had noticed a dog in the field with her flock of alpacas. Assuming it was the family pet, she and her two children aged nine and four, ventured out of their home to call it in. As they got closer they realised it was not their dog.

Priti said: “My husband, who’d pulled up at that point, called me on the phone and was screaming at the top of his voice to get away from the dog, so me and my children ran back inside. I could still hear him screaming on the phone at this dog to fend it off the animals while we were in the house witnessing it all.”

Priti said the dog had latched on to one of the herd, a pregnant female, and “wouldn’t let her go”.

“It was a nightmare,” Priti added, “we felt completely helpless.”

After her husband had managed to get the dog away, vets and specialists were called in but there was nothing to be done.

A loophole in the law means dog attacks on alpacas are not criminal, because alpacas are not technically classed as livestock. As part of the Dogs (Protection of the Livestock) Act of 1953 the definition of livestock is limited to “cattle, sheep, goats, swine, horses, or poultry... “cattle” means bulls, cows, oxen, heifers or calves, “horses” includes asses and mules, and “poultry” means domestic fowls, turkeys, geese or ducks”.

The aftermath of the attack

This means that if a dog enters a field and attacks sheep the farmer has protection under the Livestock Act, but because alpacas - or llamas, emus, ostriches etc - are not covered by the legislation, farmers could be prosecuted for shooting a dog, and the police could not bring a criminal prosecution.

Information from the British Alpaca Society says dog attacks are reported at a rate of three or four per year.

In 30 per cent of those incidents at least one alpaca was killed or died as a result.

With the increase in popularity of alpacas on agricultural land, Priti says it’s time the law was changed.

“There’s a growing number of alpaca farms in the UK, and under animal welfare laws we have to care for them as any other animal, so why are they not covered?

“We need to raise awareness of this – it’s time to change the law.”

Priti is also appealing to people to keep their dogs on leads and under control around farms.

She said: “We’ve all been affected by this, financially and emotionally.

“My children saw that. The amount of heartache it has caused, it’s been awful.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police confirmed they had received a report of the incident and “inquiries are on-going”.

The family has also launched a fundraiser aimed at compiling a case to change the law. It is available to view online at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/changethelawalpacas