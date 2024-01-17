Shropshire Farming Talk: Stay on the right path to help farmers

Many people believe they have a right to wander across any open space but legally, that’s not the case. While public footpaths must be kept open even across privately-owned land, there is no automatic right to access land beyond those footpaths.

The debate hit the headlines again after Somerset farmer Alan Brunt insisted he wouldn’t remove a 300ft metal fence across Rodden Meadow in Frome after repeated damage from dog walkers, ramblers, motorcyclists and picnickers who failed to stay on the footpath.

Mr Brunt erected the steel fences along either side of the footpath to protect his grazing cattle and the hay he grows in the meadow.

Mr Brunt took an extreme course of action but legally, he did nothing wrong.

There is no doubt that getting outdoors is good for us, physically and mentally. But the right to enjoy the countryside comes with the responsibility to look after it and, sadly, too many farmers are left to pick up the costs of irresponsible behaviour.

Farmers tell us the problem has got even worse since the pandemic, when so many new people discovered the great outdoors.

Trampled crops, livestock mauled by dogs, litter and fields churned up by vehicles can cause untold extra costs for farmers. This is their livelihood – those costs could be the difference between continuing to farm or going out of business.

The Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 gave the public the ‘right to roam’ over any land shown on a map as ‘open country’, registered common land, land that’s higher than 600m above sea level and dedicated land. Any other land could have restricted access.

People visiting the countryside must make sure they have a right to be there and that they respect the Countryside Code.

As we move into lambing season it’s also more important than ever that dogs are kept under control and don’t worry livestock. Don’t risk it, keep your dog on a short lead and stay on the path.

Tom Devey, a partner in the agricultural and rural services team at FBC Manby Bowdler