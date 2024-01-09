Visitors to LAMMA 2024 at the NEC Birmingham on January 17-18 will be amongst the first in the UK to see products as several notable exhibitors use the farm machinery show to launch their latest models to the British market.

“LAMMA 2024 will provide the first opportunity to get up close with some of the industry’s newest machines,” said event director Sarah Whittaker-Smith. “This year is particularly exciting as we welcome JCB, Case IH, New Holland and Massey Ferguson back to the halls of the NEC, Birmingham.”

The LAMMA event last year. Picture: John Eveson

JCB will showcase some of its latest machines including the Loadall 542-70 AGRI Pro telescopic handler, TM 420S telescopic wheeled loader, and 457S high-performance wheeled loading shovel.

Other new machines launching in the UK at LAMMA 2024 include Case IH Quadtrac 715 AFS Connect, a powerful production tractor.

The demonstation arena. Picture: John Eveson

The most powerful tracked tractor in the industry features an upgraded cab, longer heavy-duty tracks and more fuel capacity. Built for next level productivity, this is a must-see for all machinery lovers.

New Holland’s latest combine, the CR11, scooped several awards at Agritechnica 2023, including the only Gold Medal for Innovation and will also feature alongside the Vendro C 1120 – a new 10-rotor tedder from Krone which combines exceptional operational reliability, maximum output, and optimised forage quality with a compact size.

The trailed tedder has a high-performing working width of 11.2m and works well even in combination with smaller tractors. With an easily adjusted working height and fully equipped with OptiTurn rotor technology, this is not one to be missed.

There will be a host of machinery on view.

Another first for LAMMA 2024 is the Bednar DIRECTO NO 6000. The direct drill is designed for direct seeding of various crops into uncultivated soil, stubble fields, catch crops or heavy and rocky soils.

If combined with the optional Alfa drill 400 seeding unit, the drill can plant up to three types of seed in one pass. Fertiliser can also be applied during seeding with unique fertiliser discs.

