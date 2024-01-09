Bank's agricultural division offering extra help to farmers hit by floods

It is offering individual financial solutions to any customers impacted, with financial support available for those hit by the adverse weather conditions in the short, medium and the long-term.

The range of measures introduced to support NatWest agriculture customers include loan repayment holidays, interest rate reduction, temporary emergency loans with no fees and help with financing strategies via access to specialist banking advice.

Ian Burrow, head of agriculture at NatWest Group, said: “We are here to support our customers in the farming sector through this difficult period. Our agricultural managers have in-depth knowledge of the sector, including being able to offer the individual financial support, where needed, to help customers navigate the recent flooding.

"We would urge affected customers to get in touch with their local agriculture relationship manager to discuss how we can help.

“As always, we are also here to support our customers in the long term. The disruption caused by the flooding has the potential to significantly impact planting and crop rotations. This is why we encourage customers to discuss the impact on their own individual business with their manager to establish if it might be appropriate to consider altering the bank facilities currently in place.”