Shropshire Farming Talk: What to do if you hear of a new infrastructure project over your land

As a general principle for infrastructure and utilities projects, reasonable agents’ fees should be reclaimable as part of the compensation.

1.Ask Questions

Who, what, where, why, when and how is always a good place to start.

2. Early Engagement

The sooner you raise concerns, the more likely solutions will be included in the scheme design. Detail is key: Are works / road closures at busy times of the year?

Will the powerline height impact access for a combine or forage harvester? Will the scheduled electricity outages interfere with milking cows?

This is particularly key for larger projects still in their design stages, such as the new Bute Energy and Vyrnwy to Frankton electricity lines.

3. Early Access Agreements

Larger projects will likely issue early access survey agreements to enable predominantly non-intrusive surveys for rare habitats and species, such as bats and newts on your land. The surveys will better inform the location of the project.

You will likely be offered an annual fee for signing these agreements, but you should still be notified of the date and time for each survey and may also be paid per survey. Signing these agreements does not impact your position on the wider project.

4. Pictures, Pictures, Pictures

Photograph everything: the field before they start, any plans, contractors not doing as agreed, roads closed without notice, severed land drains, damage outside of the agreed area, what the field looks like once works are completed and before you drill / plough / put the cows in it. This is all key evidence, along with your diary of time spent and will help evidence any claims for losses you may have to make.

5. The Detail

If there is something to sign, be aware of the bigger picture. What might seem a straight forward, out of the way route for you now could be a key blocker for you or your family in the future. Any compensation agreed now should account for the scheme's permanent impact on your property.

Ellen Plowright, Rural Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer at Halls, Shrewsbury.