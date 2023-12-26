Shropshire Farming Talk: January campaign will sell consumers on pork

Our recent research shows value is what’s resonating with consumers right now, so this will be the main theme - with health as an additional focus for the new year.

The campaign will run from January 29 to 10 March promoting pork as an economical and healthy meal choice.

Consumers will see the campaign on TV, online, and across social media. We’ll be highlighting the health benefits of pork and inspiring people with delicious recipes that come in at under £1.50 per portion.

Pork Katsu-style Curry, Creamy Lemon Pork Pasta, and Pork Cajun Traybake are all on the menu. Lean cuts such as medallions, fillets, loin steaks and 5 per cent fat mince will be main features of the campaign which will also appear in eight supermarket chains.

Shoppers will see signs in the aisles, on shelves, and on packaging with QR codes to scan for healthy recipe ideas and online through website banners. Our work with retailers to improve meat aisles and make them more enticing places to shop is ongoing.

Consumer marketing is part of AHDB’s market development strategy to help levy payers’ businesses thrive. Our campaigns have been highly successful at shifting consumer perceptions of pork from that of a fatty, old-fashioned meat, to one that can be tasty, lean, and easy to cook with.

We also work to create a healthy market for pork by developing and maintaining markets, both in the UK and overseas. AHDB invests over £19m in marketing and export development every year.

For more information about our campaigns and to try some of the recipes, follow us on social media and visit ahdb.org.uk/marketing

And keep an eye out for our new-look Let’s Eat Balanced campaign coming soon.

Nicola Dodd, Senior Marketing Manager, AHDB Pork