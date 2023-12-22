Shropshire Farming Talk: Top tips for improving the palatability of wet silage

Insufficient wilting or exposure to rainfall has led to increased effluent and high moisture content in silage clamps. This has affected the fermentation process, causing the silage to compost rather than ferment efficiently.

Ideal fermentation is rapid and lactic acid production stabilises and stops at a pH of four, but this year’s wet silage has struggled to reach this benchmark and has instead produced various volatile fatty acids instead of the desired lactic acid.

The direct impact is that wet silage not only has an unpleasant smell and taste but also compromises its nutritional value. Cows will consequently be eating less and what they are eating is often lower quality forage. This is likely to be why many farmers are seeing lower milk yields this year despite consistent feeding routines.

However, while farmers may be worrying that they have large amounts of low-quality wet silage in their clamps, all is not lost, and simple amendments to the ration can be made to enhance palatability and nutritional value.

To enhance the palatability and nutritional value of wet silage, farmers should consider integrating supplementary sugars or molasses into the cows' diet. Molasses, despite belief, won't increase moisture but will provide additional sugar and fermentable energy, potentially improving overall intake.

For autumn calving herds, maintaining peak yields is crucial. Adding molasses or concentrates can be a valuable investment to achieve this.

It is also advised to work closely with your nutritionists to tailor rations based on the quality of your silage. Remember, direct observation of silage and cattle behaviour is often more indicative of conditions than analysis alone.

Incorporating a yeast metabolite such as Diamond V into rations can significantly enhance rumen fermentation and digestion. This, in turn, can lead to noticeable improvements in yield and milk quality.

Assessing dry matter intakes and rumen health through a comprehensive forage review is also vital. Tools like muck sieving can be particularly insightful for understanding forage digestibility.

While it may seem daunting to manage large amounts of low-quality wet silage, these steps can make a significant difference. By working alongside nutritionists to adapt and balance rations, farmers can turn this challenge into an opportunity, and ensure their herd's health and productivity remain similar to previous years.

Beth Parry, technical product development manager at Wynnstay