Stone farmer wins champion calf prize at Shrewsbury’s Christmas Show

The award at Shrewsbury Auction Centre’s Christmas Show and Sale went to C. T. Pain of Stone with a Charolais bull which sold for £440.

Auctioneer Nick Griffiths from Halls reported a “fantastic entry” of calves which were judged by Will Leese of Livestock Supplies Ltd.

The calf show was sponsored by Oakwood Farm Services and G. H. Bradshaws.

The reserve champion was a British Blue bull calf from Bowdler Farms Ltd which sold for £426.

The other prizewinners were: best Continental bull, C. T. Pain; best Continental heifer, Bowdler Farms Ltd for a British Blue calf which sold for £315; best native bull, Richard Bowdler Ltd for an Angus bull calf which sold for £252; best native heifer, H. J. Watkins & Son for a Hereford heifer calf which sold for £170 and best dairy bull, G. R. & T. F. Jones for a Friesian bull calf which sold for £152.

Mr Griffiths added: “There were plenty of native calves with the best Angus bulls selling to £360 and Hereford bulls to £280.

"The best heifers also saw a roaring trade, topping at £435 for British Blue heifer from J. Hanmer & Co Ltd, Forton Heath Farm and averaging £185.

“There was a lot of interest and bustling around the large crowd at the calf ring in support of the Christmas show and sale. I extend my thanks to all who have supported the calf section throughout the year.”