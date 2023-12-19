Shropshire Farming Talk: Importance of forage sampling

In the sheep industry this is less common, but is still an essential tool in the feed management of sheep at this crucial time in the breeding cycle.

NWF Agriculture offers a forage analysis service as part of a nutritional package to help increase feed efficiency, reduce costs and increase sheep profitability.

It is important to take a forage sample that represents the whole clamp or bales being fed and to sample different cuts or fields separately.

Top tips for sampling

1. Wait at least 6 weeks before sampling

2. Take several sample points across the face working in a W shape or from at least 3 bales

3. Send to the NWF laboratory early in the week, avoid posting on a Friday

4. Pack in a polythene freezer-type bag and squeeze the air out before sealing it tight

5. Ensure all bags are labelled with as much detail as possible on the paperwork

Once the results are returned the results are interpreted and nutritional advice provided.

Why take a forage sample?

1. To assess the quality of the forage available to feed

2. Essential to prepare an accurate feeding programme

3. Ensure correct compound feed is selected

4. Work out daily feed requirements and total volume requirements

5. Control costs and improve budgeting

Planning feed requirements for a successful lambing starts now. The NWF Agriculture rationing program provides vital feed planning to help manage the feeding of ewes throughout their breeding cycle and accurately rationing ewes according to individual farm flock data. The team will use key parameters such as forage analysis, scanning results, ewe breed and weight, calculating feed rates required to balance available forage and meet ewes’ nutritional requirements.

For more information on forage analysis call NWF Agriculture on 0800 756 2787.

Paul Mardell, NWF Technical Development Manager