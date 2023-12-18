Farming Talk: Game and Wildlife Countryside Trust expertise given to Defra

It is best summed up by a letter published in The Times on December 4.

He said: "The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust was asked to provide its expertise to Defra because it has undertaken and published more independently peer-reviewed science on matters relating to gamebird releasing than any other organisation.

"As an independent research charity experienced in running Natural England and European Union-funded projects, we have strong relationships with government bodies and sit on the Defra/APHA Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) gamebird sector technical working group.

"Our experience in the sector helped ministers and civil servants develop, where appropriate, effective, and workable licence conditions to mitigate any HPAI risk whilst at the same time ensuring the continued conservation of those red-listed waders and farmland bird species, which benefit from gamebird management activities like predation and habitat management."

There are many more reasons to join the GWCT, not least the sport we enjoy.

Remember huntsman hunting to hounds once had free rein. It is also well worth popping onto their website gwctshop.org.uk for a little last-minute shopping too.

Seasonal wishes, GWCT Shropshire Chairman, Charlotte Marrison