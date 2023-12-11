The Sustainable Food Places Bronze Award is given to organisations who demonstrate a joined-up and holistic approach to highlighting the importance of sustainable and healthy food through a local good food movement.

It recognises the Shropshire group’s efforts in tackling a range of social challenges through the promotion of good local food and its work in starting to transform Shropshire’s food culture and food system.

It is awarded by the Sustainable Food Places programme which is a partnership between the Soil Association, Food Matters and Sustain.

Jenny Rouquette, who leads the Shropshire Good Food Partnership, said that the group was delighted to receive the award recognising its work.

“This is an award not only for the Shropshire Good Food Partnership but also for all of those across the county who are working with us to create a better food system - one that is regenerative and resilient and enables people and nature to thrive," she said.

"It is amazing what we have been able to do in just two years by working collaboratively and we are looking forward to building on this."

SGFP works on a range of issues from championing the Right to Grow and agro-ecological farming approaches, to supporting members working to address food poverty and convening discussions on reducing food waste.

Initiatives this year have included the Shropshire Good Food Trail, Shropshire Love Nature Festival, and the Marches Real Food and Farming Conference.

Leon Ballin, Sustainable Food Places Programme Manager, said the award was recognition of the excellent work of the food partnership and of stakeholders across Shropshire.

“The Shropshire Good Food Partnership has shown just what can be achieved when creative and committed people work together to make healthy and sustainable food a defining characteristic of where they live," he said.

“While there is still much to do and many challenges to overcome, the Shropshire Good Food Partnership has helped to set a benchmark for other members of the UK Sustainable Food Places Network to follow. We look forward to working with them over the months and years ahead,” he added.